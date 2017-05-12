Cameroon: Professional Football League - Subventions to Boost Performance

The official ceremony to launch the new partnership called MTN Elite Football took place in Yaounde yesterday May 11, 2017.

The mobile telephone company MTN South Africa represented by its Cameroonian branch signed FCFA One billion partnership deal will the Cameroon Professional Football League yesterday May 11, 2017.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Professional football League, Pierre Semengue said the gesture will make MTN not only the first major sponsor of the Cameroon Professional Football League, but also the first company on the continent to do so. He said the agreement will galvanise and propel the management of the Professional Football League to greater heights as they seek to give real essence to the notion of professionalism in Cameroon football. On her part, the CEO of MTN Cameroon, Philisiwe Sibiya said MTN has always wished to contribute to the improvement of the conditions of organisation of national football and its development.

Philisiwe Sibiya said the wish of MTN is to see Cameroon regain the dynamism of its local football especially at a time when the Indomitable Lions have just returned victorious from the international scene and when the country is preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. She expressed hope that the financial contribution will be used as a priority for the improvement of the condition of the player, the main actor of the game of football.

The protocol agreement which will last for three years is destined for the organisation of the National First Division Championship and the National Second Division championship now rechristened MTN Elite One and MTN Elite Two. MTN Cameroon has also introduced excellence awards to encourage competition among players and maintain interest in competitions till the last playing day of the national championship. At the end of the sports season prizes will be awarded to five first teams of MTN Elite One and also five first teams of MTN Elite Two. Prizes will equally be awarded to the best players and best scorers in each of the two championships each month and at the end of the sports season. The signing of the protocol agreement marked the return of MTN in the organisation of national football competitions in Cameroon. MTN was formerly the man sponsor of the game in Cameroon from 2002 to 2013. For 11 years the company has also contributed to the relaunching, development of football clubs and the improvement of sports infrastructure through the construction of two municipal stadiums of international standards notably in Mbouda, West Region and in Guider, North Region.