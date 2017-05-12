12 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mzembi Loses UNWTO Job Bid in Close Election

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Walter Mzembi has lost his bid to become the next Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The Zimbabwean lost the elections by just three votes. The ballot was held Friday in Madrid, Spain.

Mzembi was defeated by Georgian Zurab Pololikashvili in the second round of the election after winning the first round with 11 votes against Pololikashvili's eight.

In the second round, the Zimbabwean minister came second with 15 votes while Pololikashvili got 18 votes.

Said the UNWTO in a statement, "The 105th session of the UNWTO Executive Council, meeting in Madrid, Spain, on 12 May 2017, recommended Zurab Pololikashvili, Ambassador of Georgia in Spain, as a nominee for the post of Secretary-General for the four-year-period starting January 2018.

"The candidature of Zurab Pololikashvili was presented by his country, Georgia, in accordance with the UNWTO statutes."

The elections were called to replace the outgoing Tarib Rifai of Jordan.

