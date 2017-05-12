South Africa: ANCWL, EFF Send Condolences to Karabo Mokoena

11 May 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) and the EFF has sent its heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Karabo Mokoena.

Mokoena was allegedly killed and burnt by her ex-boyfriend after she was reported missing on April 28.

She was enrolled as a part-time student.

Police discovered her body on April 29 and started with their investigation. A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the murder.

"The barbaric brutal killing of women and all forms of gender based violence must be treated as high priority crime in South Africa," ANCWL Secretary General Meokgo Matuba said.

Matuba said all perpetrators with such atrocities must be denied bail and a maximum sentence must be imposed if found guilty.

The ANCWL appealed to the State to object bail when the alleged killer was expected to appear before court on Friday.

The EFF said there was no other way to explain this tragedy than to point to the dominant and violent patriarchal order in the country.

"Men have grown accustomed to the violent abuse and murder of women. Only a culture that hates women would treat them with so much disdain and violence," Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

Ndlozi said the dominant and violent patriarchal order sustains itself with violent sexual harassment with rape at its centre.

"It perceives women as possessions and tools for men's sexual pleasure. It is founded on hatred of women, masculine inferiority complex and self-hate."

He said it was a sad day for young women in the country.

"Fear of men increases, because from total strangers they meet on the streets and taxi ranks, to the loved ones who share intimate spaces with them; there is no safety."

