12 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Quarry Workers Feared Dead in an Attack in Mandera

By Manase Otsialo

There are fears that several quarry workers could be dead while others are injured after a night attack by unknown armed in Mandera South Sub-County.

Elwak OCPD Charles Chacha confirmed the incident saying police have rushed to the scene and promised to issue a comprehensive report later.

"We are informed of an attack on several quarry workers at Qalengelesa area along Elwak-Takaba route but the officers on the ground are yet to communicate back for me to know the situation," he said.

Mr Chacha, speaking by phone Friday morning, admitted that security agencies in Mandera South were aware of a possible attack on the miners and took interventions on time.

"Earlier yesterday (Thursday) we sent a police lorry to collect all miners from the quarries to Elwak Town only to realise this morning that some went back by their own means," he said.

The police boss could not link the attack to the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terror group but pointed a finger at business rivalry among local quarry owners.

"We are not sure of Al-Shabaab but the quarry owners have been having issues and our complete investigations will prove more," he said.

Mr Abdi Abdirashid, a local, told the Nation by phone that two miners who were non-locals had their throats slit but the OCPD could not confirm it.

