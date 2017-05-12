12 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Dies After Getting Police Job in Kisumu

By Justus Ochieng'

A police recruit has died in Kisumu a day after successfully securing a chance to join training college in Kiganjo.

James Onyango Oduor, 22, passed on on Friday at Kombewa Sub County Hospital in Seme.

TWO

He was taken ill after his successful recruitment on Thursday.

Kisumu County police Commander Titus Yoma confirmed the death.

"He had passed all the necessary stages and secured a chance at Kiganjo before later falling ill. He succumbed," he said.

The police boss said a postmortem would be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.

COLLAPSED

This brings to two the number of aspiring police officers who have died during the drive to fill 10,000 vacancies.

On Thursday, a 27-year-old woman collapsed during exercises at Pan Paper Grounds and died in a Webuye hospital.

Ms Jenipher Wamocho from Lugusi village in Webuye East fainted and was rushed to Webuye sub-county hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

More follows.

