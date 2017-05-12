12 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: High Blood Pressure - Expert Advises Women On Sex Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

A medical practitioner, Dr Abdulsalam Afolabi, has advised women with high blood pressure to take their drugs regularly in order to prevent a medical condition that could deprive them of sex life.

Afolabi of the Safe Kids Hospital, Agbo-oba, Ilorin, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

The medical practitioner said that the condition could reduce the flow of blood to the vagina.

"If a woman's blood flow to her vagina is reduced, it may also affect how her body responds both before and during intercourse," he said.

According to him, high blood pressure in some women can lead to a decrease in sexual desire or arousal, vaginal dryness or difficulty achieving orgasm.

"Women should talk to their doctors if they experience these difficulties.

"This is because study has shown that women, who have good control of their blood pressure through drugs are much less likely to experience sexual problems.

"The treatment of high blood pressure can help to improve sexual function and the patients will have better quality of life," said Afolabi.

He added that some women affected by this condition might also have lower libido and less interest in sex, due to a contributing factor of fatigue.

NAN

Nigeria

Many Chibok Girls Radicalised, Married Off - Source

The Chibok community in Abuja has confirmed the identities of 73 of the 82 recently-released school girls, saying they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.