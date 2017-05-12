12 May 2017

South Africa: Case Against Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer Postponed

The case against a man who allegedly killed and burnt his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The case was postponed to May 24 for a formal bail application. The State said it would oppose bail for 27-year-old Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe. He was dressed in a black jacket and jeans, and sported a mohawk.

He is charged with killing the 22-year-old part-time student and defeating the ends of justice.

Mokoena's burnt body was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg on April 29. She was reported missing the day before.

The court gallery was packed to capacity with Mokoena's family, friends and journalists. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was also in attendance.

The court clerk told those in the public gallery that the magistrate had instructed that no one was allowed to wear political regalia in the court.

Despite the magistrate's request, court was temporarily adjourned when a group of EFF supporters wearing red tried to make their way into the room.

"This is also my country. I belong in this courtroom, why can't I wear my political regalia?" a supporter shouted while trying to get through the door.

Earlier, Mokoena's distraught mother wept while making her way around the courthouse, surrounded by an entourage of relatives and friends.

