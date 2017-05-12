11 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Arrest Two for Brutal Knife Attack On Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men made an appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday after they were arrested in connection with a brutal knife attack on a woman in her mid-20s in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, police said on Thursday.

According to the Hillbrow police's Sergeant Mdu Zondo, the unsuspecting woman was ambushed, and maliciously attacked by two men with knives on May 3 while she was making her way to work. The men demanded her cellphone, but she refused to hand it over. The men then allegedly stabbed her, and took her two cellphones.

She sustained multiple stab wounds on both her hands, and was treated on the scene before being taken to Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

She has since been discharged. One phone was recovered by the police.

The one suspect was arrested in a block of flats in Berea on Wednesday, while another was arrested where the crime allegedly took place - in Vannin Court building in Hillbrow on May 4.

The suspects appeared on charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Zondo told News24 that he would only be able to provide an update on the case on Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Case Against Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer Postponed

The case against a man who allegedly killed and burnt his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was postponed in the Johannesburg… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.