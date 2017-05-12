South Africa: Police Arrest Two for Brutal Knife Attack On Woman

Two men made an appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday after they were arrested in connection with a brutal knife attack on a woman in her mid-20s in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, police said on Thursday.

According to the Hillbrow police's Sergeant Mdu Zondo, the unsuspecting woman was ambushed, and maliciously attacked by two men with knives on May 3 while she was making her way to work. The men demanded her cellphone, but she refused to hand it over. The men then allegedly stabbed her, and took her two cellphones.

She sustained multiple stab wounds on both her hands, and was treated on the scene before being taken to Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

She has since been discharged. One phone was recovered by the police.

The one suspect was arrested in a block of flats in Berea on Wednesday, while another was arrested where the crime allegedly took place - in Vannin Court building in Hillbrow on May 4.

The suspects appeared on charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Zondo told News24 that he would only be able to provide an update on the case on Friday.

Source: News24