Kenya: The Reverend John Gatu Passes On At Nairobi Hospital

The Reverend John Gatu, the ex-Moderator of Presbyterian Church of East Africa who spilled beans on Mau Mau oaths during Jomo Kenyatta era, is dead

Close family and church sources on Friday confirmed to the Nation that the veteran clergy passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Thursday evening, where he had been admitted.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the the Gatu family, a family member said the reverend had been suffering for undisclosed disease some time.

Dr Gatu will be remembered for being outspoken against the excesses of previous governments, especially that of President Daniel Moi.

In late last year, he spilled beans on Mau Mau oath ceremonies in Mount Kenya region in an explosive biography-- Fanning the Freedom-- implicating Kenya's founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

More follows.