12 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: The Reverend John Gatu Passes On At Nairobi Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanderi Kamau

The Reverend John Gatu, the ex-Moderator of Presbyterian Church of East Africa who spilled beans on Mau Mau oaths during Jomo Kenyatta era, is dead

Close family and church sources on Friday confirmed to the Nation that the veteran clergy passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Thursday evening, where he had been admitted.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the the Gatu family, a family member said the reverend had been suffering for undisclosed disease some time.

Dr Gatu will be remembered for being outspoken against the excesses of previous governments, especially that of President Daniel Moi.

In late last year, he spilled beans on Mau Mau oath ceremonies in Mount Kenya region in an explosive biography-- Fanning the Freedom-- implicating Kenya's founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

More follows.

Kenya

EU Opts for Dialogue As Region Ignores Signing Trade Deal

European Union (EU) has invited the government to a dialogue over the contentious Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.