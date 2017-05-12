12 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Supreme Court Upholds Ikpeazu's Election As Abia Governor

By Clement A. Oloyede

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu as the governor of the state.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on June 27, 2016 ordered Ikpeazu's removal on allegations that his tax certificate were false after Uche Ogar who came second in the People's Democratic Party (PDP) primaries approached the court.

However, the judgment was set aside by the Appeal Court on August 18.

At the Supreme Court on Friday, the five-man panel of judges led by Walter Onnoghen, chief of justice of Nigeria (CJN) faulted the lower court on the tax documents.

Onnoghen said Ikpeazu could not be held for discrepancies in his tax document because it was given to him by the state.

Details later....

