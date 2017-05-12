12 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Accord Government Announced

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday evening announced formation of the national accord government as follows:-

1-Dr. Fadul Abdalla as the Minister of the Presidency.

2-Ahmed Saad Omer as the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs.

3-Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim as the Minister of Federal Government.

4-Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed bin Oaf as the Minister of Defence.

5. Gen. (police) Dr. Hamid Mannan as the Minister of Inteior.

6- Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

7 - Prof. Abu-Bakr Ahmed Abdul-Rahim a the Minister of Justice.

8- Dr. Ahmed Bilal as the Minister of Information.

9- Gen. Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Rikabi as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

10- Abdul-Latif Ahmed Mohamed Ujaimi as the Minister of Agriculture.

11- Musa Mohamed Karama as the Minister of Industry.

12- Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman as the Minister of Petroleum and Gas.

13- Muttaz Musa as the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity.

14- Bushara Aru as the Minister of Animal Resources.

15_ Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi as the Minister of Investment.

16 - Engineer Makawi Mohamed Awad as the Minister of Roads, Transport and Bridges.

17- Prof. Hashim Mohamed Salim as the Minister of Minerals.

18- Hatim Al-Sir as the Minister of Trade.

19- Idris Suleiman Yousif as the Minister of International Cooperation.

20 - Dr. Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal as the Minister of Environment and Urban Development.

21- Mohamed Abu-Zaid Mustafa as the Minister of Tourism.

22- Asia Mohamed Abdalla as the Minister of Education.

23- Prof. Sumaya Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Kashawa as the Minister of Higher Education.

24- Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi as the Minister of Culture.

25-Abu-Bakr Osman Ibrahim as the Minister of Guidance and Endowments.

26- Mashaer Ahmed Al-Dawalab as the Minister of Social Welfare and Development.

27- Bahar Idris Abu-Garda as the Minister of Health.

28- Dr. Al-Saddiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi as the Minister of Development and Human Resources.

29- Ahmed Babiker Nihar as the Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform.

30- Dr. Tahani Abdalla Attiya as the Minister of Communications and Technology.

31-Dr. Abdul-Karim Musa as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.