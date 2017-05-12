Sudan: Ministers of National Accord Government to Be Sworn in On Friday

Sudanese President Omar el-Bashir is forming a new government that includes the opposition as part of his efforts at… Read more »

Khartoum — The newly-appointed ministers and state ministers in the national accord government will be sworn in Friday at 08:00 p.m. at the Republican Palace before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

All Eyes On Khartoum As Bashir Set to Name an Inclusive New Government

