Sudan: Vice President - the New Cabinet Is Based On Qualifications

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Barki Hassan Salih, on Thursday said nomination for the new government was based on qualifications that included 12 PhD holders, 4 professors and a countless engineers.

Bakri said the National Accord is the biggest political project the country has seen since its independence, 1956. He commended the spirit of accord that prevailed among the leaders of political forces and the political parties in the formation of the government.

He said since March the 8th consultations were going on among and with the political forces until they culminated with a successful selection of the best cadres for the government posts.

He praised the stand of the Sudanese people and their tolerance and support for the national dialogue outcomes

He said the national congress party has given away six main ministries and six state ministerial positions for the sake of forming the national accords government. He said without such sacrifices the national accord government would not have been formed.

He said the new cabinet is determined to work as a team and work for achieving the aspiration of the Sudanese people.