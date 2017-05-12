Nigeria: China Donates U.S.$ 5 Million to WFP's Emergency Response in Northeast Nigeria

The funds will allow WFP to reach 410,000 IDPs in Borno and Yobe States, where the Boko Haram insurgency has left millions destitute. It is especially welcome at a time when a funding shortfall forced WFP to cut rations of some commodities in April.

"We applaud the Government and people of China for their significant contribution to WFP's operations in Northeast Nigeria," said Ronald Sibanda, WFP Country Director and Representative ad interim in Nigeria. "This will help WFP to continue providing food and nutrition assistance to reach more families in the region."

"By partnering with WFP in its laudable humanitarian efforts here today, the Chinese government and people once again show solidarity with those Nigerian brothers and sisters who are temporarily not in an easy situation. Besides what China committed through WFP, China has also committed US$7.25 million in emergency in-kind food assistance to Nigeria, which will be ready for delivery to the Northeast by the end of June," said Zhou Pingjian, Ambassador of China to Nigeria.

"Through this donation to WFP, the Government and people of China have shown us that the world has not abandoned us in the Northeast," said Borno State Governor Kashima Shettima. "This will allow WFP to continue delivering food assistance to some of the most vulnerable people in Borno State."

The ceremony to mark China's contribution took place Monday at WFP's warehouse in the Borno State capital of Maiduguri.