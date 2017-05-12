11 May 2017

Sudan: Bashir Issues Presidential Decree Appointing Presidential Assistants

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Thursday issued a Republican Decree appointing Assistants for the President of the Republic as follows:-

-Mohamed Al Hassan Al Mirghani: First Assistant to the President of the Republic

- Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Assistant of the President of the Republic

-Musa Mohamed Ahmed Assistant of the President of the Republic

-Gen Abdul Rahaman Sadiq Al Mahdi, Assistant of the President of the Republic

The announcement was made during a press conference in which the Frist Vice President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister Gen Bakri Hassan Salih along with the Minister for the Presidential Affairs, Fadul Abdalla, declared the newline up of the cabinet, within the National Accord Government, Thursday evening.

