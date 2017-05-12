Photo: The Namibian

The executive chairperson of the Namibia Media Trust, Gwen Lister, President Hage Geingob and Editors' Forum of Namibia chairperson Joseph Ailonga.

editorial

IN PROBABLY the clearest of terms to date, President Hage Geingob on Wednesday promised to guarantee press freedom for as long as he is in charge. In understanding that guarantee, we include some of the most crucial human rights -- freedom of expression and access to information in the public interest.

Namibians and their news media should be forgiven if this powerful pledge by the President brought back the images of the honeymoon period of Namibia arriving on the global stage as the newest country with one of the most progressive constitutions in the world.

The President made his statement at the same venue where African journalists gathered on 3 May 1991, and committed to push for an open and independent news media, which culminated in the adoption of the groundbreaking and much referenced and emulated Windhoek Declaration.

The event and the document became the model for press freedom throughout the world, leading to the United Nations declaring 3 May as World Press Freedom Day "to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press, and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression...," according to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia.

On this score, sadly, Namibia has been going backwards since the mid-1990s. Other countries have enforced genuine access to information laws, while we fiddle. This year, a whistle-blower protection bill was tabled in parliament, but it contained key points that discourage public officials from exposing wrongdoing.

We have witnessed clear threats to media freedom, such as the detention of Japanese journalists last year, and the confiscation of materials gathered by them. Geingob's Cabinet also took a decision to give preferential treatment in terms of state information dissemination and advertising to two government-run news media companies. Our colleagues in the government media receive veiled threats that make them practise their craft with a level of fear.

Despite the President having distanced himself from this latest Cabinet decision of preferring government media -- as he had tried to extricate himself from the ban imposed on The Namibian in 2001 when he was the Prime Minister -- his words may end up merely paying lip service.

Substance lies in the laws, regulations and practices of the state sector, and others. In advancing the one main driver of his prosperity programme with the formula 'accountability + transparency = trust', the President ought to appreciate that it is not convincing when he singles himself and his office out as living by his promises, while allowing the rest of the government system that he presides over to continue with old bad habits.

Even in other areas such as the credit crunch and ballooning debt, government seems not prepared to live within its own set limits. Late yesterday, the ministry of finance hastily called a press conference (no doubt after the media and other interested parties peppered them with questions) to explain a loan from the African Development Bank, a move that pushes our foreign borrowing limit to about double its threshhold.

We can only hope that the latest borrowing is truly aimed at long-term solutions for the core problems of our economy rather than short-term relief, which will deepen Namibia's crisis.

At the very least, goverment should be willing to open up and fully explain what it is doing, especially when key actions are taken.

If the President, together with his government colleagues and the system, is to earn trust -- and if "we want our media to be the freest in the world", as he declared this week -- he must align his words with actions aimed at fundamentally changing what is wrong rather than take half-hearted measures or paying lip service to please specific audiences.

Without such forceful steps, the President and the country will eventually (perhaps even soon) run out of capital to pay lip service to issues and gain trust.