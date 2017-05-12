Namibia: Media Serious About Self-Regulation

Photo: The Namibian

The executive chairperson of the Namibia Media Trust, Gwen Lister, President Hage Geingob and Editors' Forum of Namibia chairperson Joseph Ailonga.

THE Editors Forum of Namibia has increased the fine for violations of the code of ethics to send a strong message that repeated violations by member media houses would not be tolerated.

The EFN launched a revised self-regulating code of ethics and conduct on Wednesday during the belated World Press Freedom Day celebrations. It places much emphasis on the protection of whistle-blowers, the pluralism of media as well as a revision of the complaints procedure.

While in the past media practitioners were fined N$10 000 after three violations, a fine up to N$50 000 may now be imposed for a second or subsequent violation, according to the self-regulatory body.

"The N$50 000 is the maximum, so it could be less," EFN secretary general Dani Booysen told The Namibian yesterday, adding that offenders will feel it in their pockets and be deterred from violating the code.

The document is the first co-regulatory code in the entire world as the EFN included the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) in the self-regulatory statute.

While the first code only catered for the print media, the new revised document includes regulating broadcasting and online media.

European Union ambassador to Namibia, Jana Hybaskova praised the new code, saying it is a fascinating document.

The EFN, in putting the new document together, consulted South African law professor Justine Limpitlaw in order to streamline and adapt the code and procedures to international best practices by looking at legal compliance with the Communications Act, which, through Cran, allows for media self-regulation.

The media had recently been at the receiving end of intended regulations from information minister Tjekero Tweya, who last year insisted that he will push for the establishment of a statutory media monitoring body to protect members of the public.

In a presentation to attendees of the World Press Freedom Day celebrations, Booysen said the new code includes legal definitions, emphasis on the importance of context, factual accuracy, as well as apologies and retractions.

"An online article that has been amended for factual accuracy should indicate as such," he said, adding that it is not enough to only correct the online article, but that apologies and retractions should be placed with the origional article, or linked to it.

Booysen added that the provision is in line with international practice of online news, and is also important for transparency.

When it comes to the complaints procedure, the 14 days which members of the public were previously allowed to report a complaint has been extended to 30 days.

The complaints will now receive a three-level approach, which involves the media ombudsman, a media complaints committee and a media appeals committee.

All findings of the complaints procedure will be made public on the media ombudsman's website for a period of five years.