Namibia: Namdia Defies Kandjoze

DIAMOND marketing parastatal Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has clashed with the mines ministry over whose responsibility it is to pay a private valuation company tasked with valuing Namibian diamonds worth about N$2,1 billion per year.

Mines minister Obeth Kandjoze last year hand-picked C-Sixty Investment to appraise Namdia's diamonds from 2016 to 2021.

Businessman John Walenga, Patricia Kauazunda, Uushona Shiimi and Rosa Nangolo own C-Sixty Investment.

Namdia is 100% state-owned, and was born out of an agreement between government and global diamond giant De Beers last year.

According to the 10-year agreement, Namdeb Holdings, a joint venture between De Beers and the Namibian government, would channel 15% of its annual diamond production to Namdia.

This 15% has to be valued by an accredited valuations firm before Namdia markets the diamonds on behalf of government internationally.

However, one year into C-Sixty Investment's appointment, disagreement has surfaced between the mines ministry and Namdia over who should pay C-Sixty, a dispute which has resulted in the company not being paid for its valuation services a few months into its first contract year.

Kandjoze confirmed yesterday that he was aware that Namdia had failed to pay C-Sixty for up to four months (amounting to about N$5 million) since getting the contract last year.

Sources also confirmed that C-Sixty wrote several letters to the Namdia board this year, demanding the outstanding money.

Efforts to get comment from Walenga yesterday were unsuccessful as his phone was off.

It appears that the non-payment came about after the Namdia board sought legal advice from lawyer Theo Frank on the legality of the contract between C-Sixty Investment and the mines ministry.

Kandjoze also confirmed this yesterday, saying: "Yes, I am [aware of this], and it is within their right to do so."

The minister also said he was aware that Namdia had informed C-Sixty that the mines ministry would be paying it.

The Namibian understands that Frank advised the Namdia board that the minister was legally empowered to appoint C-Sixty.

A Cabinet minister, however, questioned the provisions of the law that gave the mines minister the power to appoint a company which will appraise diamonds for Namdia.

The minister, who declined to be named, described such powers as a "governance loophole", saying it was like allowing a works minister to appoint a contractor on behalf of a parastatal like the Roads Authority to build roads.

"It's wrong," the minister stressed.

Other sources said Frank advised the Namdia board that it could decide not to pay C-Sixty because no agreement had been signed with the company.

Kandjoze appointed the current Namdia board last year, a few months after he had contracted C-Sixty. The Namibian further understands that the Namdia board has been warned against defying Kandjoze over the payment issue with C-Sixty.

The board is, however, aware that C-Sixty would not take it to court because no agreement existed, and that if the company sought to take the legal route, Kandjoze would be dragged into the fray.

Namdia chairperson Shakespeare Masiza yesterday denied the failure to pay, and that Walenga's company had been told to demand payment from the ministry.

Asked how much they have paid C-Sixty so far, Masiza said: "I have no mandate to divulge Namdia payments to you."

On the legal opinion obtained from Frank, the Namdia chair said: "Advice between a lawyer and his client is confidential. Please respect that."

Late last year, The Namibian reported about a power struggle at Namdia, and how the parastatal undersold Namibian diamonds to Dubai-based firms - a tax haven known for secrecy and transfer pricing practices. Kandjoze and Namdia denied this, but failed to provide evidence to substantiate their denials.

Appearances are that Namdia has become a battleground for well-connected individuals who want to personally and directly benefit from the country's diamond wealth.

For instance, the seven-member board has split into two camps over the CEO appointment. One side supported the appointment of Swakop Uranium's director of business improvement Alex Gawanab, while the other pushed for Namdia's acting boss and diamond commissioner, Kennedy Hamutenya.

The Masiza-led board recommended Gawanab to Kandjoze.