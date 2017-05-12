12 May 2017

Zimbabwe: Germany Distances Self From Zim Economic Turmoil

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — Germany has denied imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe but blamed the Southern African country's controversial policies for prevailing economic problems. Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Thorsten Hutter, said his country had instead slapped travel bans on some Zimbabwean government officials implicated in human rights violations.

"Zimbabwe is no longer under economic sanctions as the Zanu-PF government would want to portray," he said. "We do not have sanctions but a travel ban. Controversial policies are the ones hampering investment opportunities and deterring tourists." He said among other impediments recently were great numbers of roadblocks on highways.

The envoy said this when appearing before the Zimbabwe's Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs where he shared insights on relations between Zimbabwe and Germany. Hutter said companies in his country were eager to invest in Zimbabwe but the atmosphere was not conducive.

"Your job as government is to attract investors because Zimbabwe is unique in that there are things that are good, but there are issues that may seem not good to investment, for example, roadblocks and their effect on tourism." The Zimbabwe Council for Tourism has also decried the roadblocks. Hutter urged Zimbabwe to settle its arrears with the World Bank and African Development Bank. Zimbabwe is enduring economic collapse the ruling Zanu-PF blames on sabotage by the west. Critics blame corruption and partisan policies for the meltdown.

