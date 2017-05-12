Lilongwe — Recent floods pounding Malawi have left at least four people dead, three unaccounted for and six injured. A total of 8 286 households representing a total population of 55 921 people were affected by the flooding in such northern areas as Kilipula, Kyungu, Mwakaboko, Mwirang'ombe and Wasambo.

These have been receiving above-normal rainfall. Some 665 houses collapsed while others were partly damaged. Most of the collapsed houses were semi-permanent structures. The affected households comprise 4 759 farming families while the rest include those people whose houses have been damaged partially as well as household property damaged. The affected population also comprise of 4 467 under-five children, 385 elderly people, 261 orphans and 15 physically challenged persons.

Karonga District Council, under which the affected areas fall, in collaboration with the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Malawi Red Cross Society and District Civil Protection Committee members conducted verification assessment exercise which indicated livestock, agriculture fields and infrastructure were destroyed. "We have been closely monitoring the situation and by the end of April the situation has deteriorated," said an official of the Red Cross.