12 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Wakisa James Chiona to Release New Single

By Ireen Kayira

Blantyre — Afro Pop musician, Wakisa James Chiona, currently studying at Mzuzu University says he is set to release a new single titled Someday just after releasing Dalisani Akazanga which enjoyed a lot of local air play.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, Chiona said Someday is a cover song which was originally done by Mr. Eazi.

According to Chiona, the song was produced by dj kenLo from Mzuzu and talks about a day when one is going to have all the things that they dreamt of and when things will work out.

The Afro Pop singer said he is going to release the single next month together with a video which was shot by Mest Media in Mzuzu.

Wakisa James is a recording artist, singer, song writer and performer based in Mzuzu and his music journey dates back to 2008 when he recorded his first debut single Umandidola

So far Wakisa has released five singles.

