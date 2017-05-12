Mchinji — Police in Mchinji are in a campaign to fight against border crime happening at Mwami, an area bordering Malawi and Zambia.

The campaign which started early this year among others, involves sensitizing people on the importance of using legal passports and other related documents when travelling outside Malawi.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Tuesday Detective Inspector for Mchinji police Paswel Manase said they are working hand in hand with the public to make sure that cases of border crime are reduced.

"As police, we make sure all suspects are arrested, the public is protected, stolen goods are recovered. We have mechanisms that we use to ensure that our goals are achieved."

Manase further said during the campaign period they have managed to recover 6 cars which were stolen from Zambia and also recovered 4 bicycles besides arresting 4 murder suspects who stole the victim's car.

He pleaded with Malawians to use recommended identities when travelling within the country and outside.

Malawi police continue to sensitize people on how they can be patriotic by taking part in fighting against border crimes.