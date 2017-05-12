Malawi: Ovation Advertising Sponsor Golf for Lilongwe Ladies Tournament

Ladies Squash in Malawi has gone another step in its development with the squash Malawi hosting the first ever ladies squash championship in Lilongwe on Sunday 14th may 2017.

It is one game that has been given a blind eye by ladies in the country and it is high time it is taking its stand starting with a bang.

Ovation Advertising has sponsored the tournament with money amounting to MK250, 000 to carter for prizes, T-shirts and administration.

Presenting the Cheque on Friday in Lilongwe, Head of Media and PR at Ovation Advertising Rodgers Siula said his organization was happy to sponsor the tournament as they believe in health living, saying squash is a sport that one can keep fit.

He further explained that apart from keeping fit his organization believe in recognizing what women are doing in society, so as the tournament is an all ladies, they were happy to help in making the tournament a reality.

Squash Malawi President Jimmy Kawaye was all praises for the opportunity offered to the ladies in the country to showcase their talent.

Kawaye was quick to mention that the response from the ladies to participate in the tournament has been overwhelming and it was exciting to note that a number of ladies had shown interest to participate in Sunday's game.

He said being the first time, they thought it will be given little attention because most people think it's a game only played by men.

"Squash is a minor sport and only men have been active. However it is a rewarding exercise sporting and out of this tournament we expect further generation of interest from ladies and we look forward for a bright future in the game," explained Kawaye.

He added that the beauty about it is that it is an initiative from ladies themselves who saw the need of women's involvement in the game.

"It is actually an initiative of one lady who saw the need of women involvement in the game such that she also managed to get a sponsor for the championship. It is an encouragement to all women and this I am sure will motivate ladies to participate," said Kawaye.

He also said that they will make it to be an annual event and that this year they anticipate to draw 16 players from Kamuzu Academy, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Blantyre and each lady is expected to play 6 matches.

Commenting on the issue, Chairperson of the organizing committee Christina Mkutumula was all praises for the challenge saying Ovation Advertising has provided a platform befitting the efforts of the lady players.

"Ovation Advertising has broken new grounds in the national fabric of empowerment and indeed promotion of sports in the country," she said.

Mkutumula added that Ovation Advertising has played second fiddle in recognition to the male counterparts and the agency has indicated true innovation.

She said seeded players like Doctor Ennet Chipungu, Alinafe Banda have been working hard to maintain their status during the tournament and was looking forward to an exciting moment on Sunday.

The matches are expected to start at 10am all the way to 4pm at Capital Hotel Squash Court with lots of fun for families and players themselves.

Squash Malawi has over the years been organizing local tournaments with entries from all the clubs in Malawi such as Thyolo, Blantyre, Lilongwe and Kasungu Squash clubs.