12 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Grants Ex-FCT Minister N500 Million Bail

By Clement A. Oloyede

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Gudu has granted former minister of the FCT, Bala Muhammed bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

The former Minister was remanded in Kuje prisons on Wednesday when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him before Justice Abubakar Talba on a six-counts charge bordering on bribery in the sum of N864 million and false asset declaration of properties in Abuja and Kaduna.

According to the EFCC, the ex-minister accepted N550 million in gratification from the Aso Savings and Loans Ltd, in respect of house 2599 and 2600 Cadastral Zone AO4, Asokoro, Abuja sometime in 2014.

Ruling on the bail application today, Justice Talba held that the court is satisfied that the defendant has placed sufficient evidence before the court and consequently he is granted bail.

However, the judge instead of giving the bail conditions asked the prosecution and the defence counsels to meet and agree on the conditions and communicate same to the court within the earliest possible time.

