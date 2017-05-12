National Reading Programme which is under Ministry of Education Science and Technology in primary schools has registered progress in Dedza where learners are able to express themselves in English in Standard one.

According the Programme Coordinator in the district Walusungu Banda the learners are able to read and write while in standard one saying this has been achieved through a mutual agreement between parents and teachers in implementing the programme.

"Many learners are able to understand things in Chichewa and English, which as teachers we are proud and we thank parents who assist these pupils because text books are taken home where parents also have a duty to teach children," said Banda.

She further said their library these days is full of pupils who want to study various things but sometimes they are not able to contain them due to shortage of supplementary books which is a biggest challenge so far.

One of the learners at Dedza LEA primary school Brenda Banda said she is now capable of reading different text books since the introduction of the national reading programme. The learner told Mana that in the past reading was very hard.

"I can now read English, Creative arts, Chichewa and other subjects but last time I was just looking at pictures. This programme has assisted me so much and I thank government for this initiative because it will help many pupils in the country," said Banda.

Meanwhile, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has promised to donate supplementary books to all primary schools in the country, in order to reduce the scarcity of supplementary books in most libraries in primary schools.