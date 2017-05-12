South Africa: Joint Communiqué On State Visit By President Zuma to Tanzania

press release

Joint Communiqué on the occasion of the State Visit by His Excellency President Zuma to the United Republic of Tanzania

1. At the invitation of His Excellency John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, His Excellency Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, paid a State Visit to Tanzania from 11-12 May 2017.

2. Both Heads of State were accompanied by delegations of Ministers and Senior Government Officials. The Meeting was preceded by the inauguration of the Binational Commission for Cooperation which took place in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

3. During the official talks, both Heads of State reviewed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

4. They expressed satisfaction at the strong bilateral relations existing between the two countries, founded on long standing historical, political, economic and cultural ties.

5. The two leaders noted with appreciation the vast nature of the bilateral cooperation which includes amongst others, trade and investment, agriculture, defence, environment, home affairs, science and technology and transport.

6. The two leaders further noted that fourteen Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have over the past years been signed between the two countries, and were signed during the State Visit. They further emphasised the need to have them fully implemented and to consider the renewal of those that had lapsed as well as to expedite the finalisation of pending agreements for signature.

7. They further reiterated the importance of ongoing economic cooperation between the two countries in terms of trade and investment, and expressed their satisfaction that the business sector of the two countries had met at the Business Forum to explore ways to further participate in the economies of the two countries. The Heads of State will address the Business Forum and urge the private sector to increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

8. The two Heads of State exchanged views on the political and security situation in the region and the continent. Furthermore, they reaffirmed their commitment to working together in pursuit of sustainable peace and stability in the region. With regards to regional integration, they called for the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap.

9. The two leaders, expressed their commitment to African unity and the implementation of the AU Agenda 2063 and it's Action Plan.

10. The two leaders took note of the negative impact the current drought is causing within the region and pledged to work closely with the region and development partners to explore possible mitigation strategies.

11. His Excellency, President Zuma congratulated His Excellency President Magafuli for the successful, credible, free and fair general election held on 25 October 2015 and for him being elected as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

12. The two Heads of State acknowledged the appointment of the new African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mr Mousa Faki and reaffirmed their support for the Chairperson.

13. The two Heads of State also acknowledged the appointment of the new Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres.

14. The two Heads of State, further reiterated their common view on the need for the reform of multilateral institutions particularly the Bretton Woods Institutions and the Security Council to include the interests of the developing countries.

15. His Excellency, President Magufuli further congratulated His Excellency President Zuma for his election as the incoming Chair of SADC and reassured his country's support during South Africa's tenure to lead the regional organisation.

16. His Excellency, President Zuma expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation and further extended an invitation to his Excellency President Magufuli to visit South Africa during 2018 at the date to be mutually determined through diplomatic channels.

