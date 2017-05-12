12 May 2017

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mining Investment Indaba Next Week

MINING executives and government officials will convene next Thursday in the premier local resort town, Victoria Falls to map out ways of promoting investments in the country.

The chamber of mines, a grouping representing mining employers, will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) under the theme; "Growth to Boom -- Key Imperatives for Mining Success."

The conference aims to provide a platform for stakeholders in the mining industry (including government and the private sector) to effectively engage and dialogue for enhanced growth and development of the mining industry.

The chamber says the objectives of this year's AGM will be to identify priorities, map out inclusive growth policies for the mining industry, to formulate a way forward in promoting capital and investments into the mining industry, to draw out relevant lessons and explore international best practices that shape and promote sustainable growth and development for the mining industry. The conference also seeks to discuss and recommend policies and strategies for sustainable growth and development for the mining industry.

"The AGM will be held on Thursday 18 May 2017, while a full day conference is pencilled for 19 May 2017. The 20th of May is reserved for social networking events meant to enhance stakeholder networking with the AGM Golf being the centrepiece of the day," the chamber of mines said.

"This year, the event is planned to be a big event with cocktail and prize giving event slotted for the evening on the day."

Alpha Media Holdings are official media partners of the chamber of mines.

