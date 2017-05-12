Malawi: Chiefs Active in 'Yes I Do Project'

Machinga — Center for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) is implementing a five-year 'Yes I Do project' in Machinga where traditional leaders have facilitated in bringing back early married girls in school to enjoy their to education.

Recently CHRR met chiefs from Traditional Authority Liwonde to discuss their roles in ensuring that girls stay in school from primary, secondary to tertiary education.

According to CHRR Programmes Officer, Stain Katuli the organization is implementing Yes I Do project up to the year 2020 in Liwonde area, where few girls attain secondary education due to social and cultural factors that compel them to drop out of school in their lower primary grades.

CHRR engages learners, teachers, traditional initiation practitioners, traditional and religious leaders, community based policing structures and Community Victim Support Units (CVSU) members, to stop child marriages and other socio-cultural factors that conflict with child right to education.

Katuli therefore commended chiefs from Traditional Authority Liwonde for understanding the importance of the child right to education as demonstrated through their active involvement in the Yes I Do school initiative

Group village head Mangamba said it was sad to note that girls are dropping out of school despite Non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders' interventions.

"We are in a campaign to ensure girls remain in school," Group head Mangamba said adding that, "as traditional leaders we are working with community based policing structures, child protection committee and CVSUs in ending child marriages and addressing drop outs through community formulated by-laws."

More than 20 girls have been taken back to school after ending their marriages, according to Village head Mbosongwe who concurred with Mangamba on their renewed commitment to girls' education.

After of being sensitized on child right to education and protection against all forms of abuses, traditional leaders, community based policing structures and CVSU members recently exposed a rape case of a 17 year old primary school girl.

The traditional leaders said they were annoyed with 62 year old Joseph Thom, a member of Liwonde CVSU who raped the school girl several times arguing that Thom had the responsibility to protect the girl against all forms of abuses other than raping her.

The traditional leaders and other community based rights activists brought the issue to light and police at Ntaja in Machinga arrested Thom who was brought before court to answer charges of rape contrary to Section 133 of the penal code.

First Magistrate court at Liwonde in the district convicted Thom and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment.