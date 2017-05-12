South Africa: Eskom - Molefe Returns to the Helm of the Parastatal

analysis

Come Monday Brian Molefe will return to his position as CEO of Eskom following a dispute over his pension payout. This means that Molefe will no longer be a Member of Parliament. And while the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete wished him well, the ANC condemned the board of Eskom's decision to reinstate him saying it was "tone deaf to (the) public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption". By JILLIAN GREEN AND MARIANNE MERTEN.

In a surprise development on Friday morning, it was revealed that Brian Molefe would be resuming his duties as chief executive officer from Monday following a dispute over his pension payout.

"All this is happening on the basis of what the minister requested. The minister had already made her intentions very clear that she wasn't happy with this payout," Eskom's Khulani Qoma told Talk Radio 702.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown last month objected to Eskom's payment of a R30-million pension payout to Molefe.

Molefe resigned as CEO last year after former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela released her State of Capture report which revealed that he had a close relationship with...