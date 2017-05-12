South Africa: Stock Theft Syndicate Cracked in Bolobedu

press release

The Police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen, have arrested three (03) suspects aged 25, 28 and 63 years for possession of suspected stolen stock yesterday on the 2017-05-11.

It is alleged that members of the community has spotted a white bakkie transporting goats near Shawela Village and called the Police who reacted swiftly and subsequently three suspects were ultimately arrested and a total of seventeen goats were confiscated.

Four of the goats which were brand marked and were immediately identified by the lawful owners and 13 goats are still unknown. Police are calling on stock owners to come forward and identify their lost stock at Bolobedu Police Station.

The suspects will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court today.