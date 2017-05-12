South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Diep River With Stolen Property

press release

Western Cape: The vigilant Back-to-Basics approach of Diep River police members resulted in the arrest of two suspects for being in of possession of stolen property during the early hours of this morning. At approximately 02:15, during routine patrols, a stolen vehicle was spotted in Main Road and following a brief pursuit through the areas of Retreat and Steenberg, it finally came to a halt in Hillview Road Hillview, when it collided with a wall. The driver of the vehicle and one passenger managed to evade the police while two passengers, both males aged 22 and 33 were arrested.

Various goods were found in the vehicle, which included two laptops, two jack hammers an electric bicycle, cellular telephones, a car battery, a 9kg gas bottle and various CD's. The stolen vehicle, a white Land Rover Discovery, was reported stolen in Claremont the previous day.

The two suspects are due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday.