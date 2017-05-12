Nigeria: Force Recalcitrant Chibok Girls to Return Home, Community Tells Govt

Maiduguri, Ibadan and Jos — Chibok community leaders have demanded that the girls in Boko Haram's captivity, who allegedly refused to be freed, should be forcibly returned home.The Chairman of Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA), Hosea Tsambibo, disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to him: "The association faulted a negotiator, Zannah Mustapha, who revealed that some of the abducted schoolgirls refused to be part of the 82 girls that were freed from the terrorists den.

"We demand that all such schoolgirls refusing to come home should be forced out of Boko Haram's enclave, the same way that they were forced in."Tsambibo explained that the Federal Government's role in the negotiation was suspicious, saying it was different from the approach adopted in the initial release of 21 girls in October last year.

He stressed that the negotiator's revelation might be a ploy to give up on the rescue of the remaining girls.Tsambibo condemned the Federal Government's refusal to allow parents and relations of the rescued girls to see them, while politicians have easy access to them.

"Till now, the girls' parents have not been contacted by government, despite the allegation that some district heads from Chibok and chairmen of local councils were allowed to see them in Abuja."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Rev. Yakubu Pam has commended the Federal Government and international bodies for the girls' release.

In a statement in Jos, he said: "The Federal Government should do all it could to secure the release of the remaining girls from their captors."Also, the National Committee of Yoruba Youths (NCYY) and the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Against Terrorism have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for their roles in the girls' release.The group's spokespersons, Odeyemi Oladimeji and Olufemi Lawson made the commendation yesterday in an interview with some journalists in Ibadan.