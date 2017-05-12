12 May 2017

Nigeria: Okowa, Ozoro Monarch, Others for Delta Sports Festival Closing Ceremony

By Gowon Akpodonor

After four days of competition, the 6th Delta State Sports festival will come to an end today at Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium.The closing ceremony, which was earlier scheduled for 2.00pm has been rescheduled for 12 noon to accommodate all the activities lined up by the organisers.

The ceremony, which will be presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is expected to attract dignitaries from within and outside the state, including the Sports Minister Solomon Dalung. The Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, HRM Anthony Ogbogbo is also expected to grace the occasion.

According the organisers, some of the events lined up for today's ceremony includes the final of the football match, 4x100m and 4x400m relay for men and women.

There will also be cultural dance, calisthenic displays, presentation ceremonies and match past by the participants. Governor Okowa has called on Deltans, especially residents of Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas to come out emmasse for today's ceremony.

Meanwhile, elite athlete, Ogho-Oghene Egwero yesterday won the 200m gold medal in a time of 20.07 seconds to bring his medal haul to two so far in the festival. Egwero, who had earlier captured the 100m gold medal is expected to take part in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events today.

The sixth Delta Sports festival, tagged Unity Games 2017 is holding after 12 years. The games were held in four venues, Ozoro, Asaba, Obiareku and Agbor

The 6th Delta State Sports festival has been scheduled to hold from May 8-12, 2017 in four venues in the state. They are Asaba, Agbor, Obiaruku and Ozoro.

In all, 24 sports featured in the festival. They were athletics, para-athletics, football at Ozoro, while swimming and cycling took place at Obiaruku and Agbor respectively. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba was the venue for boxing, chess, badminton, judo, kungfu, karate, gymnastics, scrabble, trado-ayo, table tennis, squash, para-table tennis, and wrestling. About 50 athletes represented each Local Government Area in the festival.

