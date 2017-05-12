Nigeria: Borno Camp Not Set for NYSC Activities - DG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure said orientation activities still remain suspended in Borno State.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, when he received a team of Air Force personnel in his office, Kazaure said orientation activities are set to resume in Adamawa State and Yobe states.

He said office of the National Security Adviser and other security agencies have not given the scheme the approval to go ahead with orientation of corp members in Borno State due to insecurity.

The NYSC orientation camps in Yobe and Adamawa states were shutdown four years ago due to insecurity.

Kazaure disclosed that corps members posted to serve in Borno State would have their orientation programme in Katsina State.

He also appealed to the Air Force to support the scheme by accepting corps members posted to them as well as provide them with security.

On his part, Air Commodore, Abubakar Yusuf, who represented the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, appreciated the scheme for deploying corps members to Air Force formations, where they have been assisting in the areas of medicals, administration and ICT.

He also commended the DG for resuming activities in Adamawa and Yobe States stressing that the Air Force would support the scheme.