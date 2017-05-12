Nigeria: Govt Releases N1.2 Trillion for Capital Projects in 2016

The Federal Government says despite the challenges of 2016, it was able to achieve 'fully cash-backed" capital releases of N1.2 trillion.
The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, stated this last night on her twitter handle, @HMKemiAdeosun.
The minister, in the short message she tweeted, however, did not name the specific projects for which the funds were released.
Adeosun only gave the breakdown as follows:
Power, Works and Housing: N307,411,749,682 (25%)
Transport and Aviation: N141,121,925,241 (12%)
Agriculture and Water Resources: N77,532,885,729 (6%)
Education and Health: N56,270,030,992 (5%)
Others: N463,234,558,786 (38%).
Despite 2016's challenges, @AsoRock was able to achieve fully cash-backed capital releases of N1.2 trillion, as follows: #infrastructure pic.twitter.com/wcIbdlspxm