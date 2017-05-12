12 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Releases N1.2 Trillion for Capital Projects in 2016

By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government says despite the challenges of 2016, it was able to achieve 'fully cash-backed" capital releases of N1.2 trillion.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, stated this last night on her twitter handle, @HMKemiAdeosun.

The minister, in the short message she tweeted, however, did not name the specific projects for which the funds were released.

Adeosun only gave the breakdown as follows:

Power, Works and Housing: N307,411,749,682 (25%)

Transport and Aviation: N141,121,925,241 (12%)

Agriculture and Water Resources: N77,532,885,729 (6%)

Education and Health: N56,270,030,992 (5%)

Others: N463,234,558,786 (38%).

