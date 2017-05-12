South Africa: Eggs, Oranges Fly Between IFP Supporters At Abaqulusi Municipal Meeting

An Abaqulusi local municipal council meeting had to be cancelled after IFP supporters disrupted it by throwing sour milk, oranges and eggs at councillors, a spokesperson said.

"What transpired, a special council meeting couldn't finish because of the disruption, because IFP supporters disrupted it," municipal spokesperson Arnold Ramodibe told News24.

The meeting was scheduled to swear in Mncedisi Maphisa as the municipality's new mayor after the previous mayor Martin Mtshali issued his resignation. The municipality is governed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

IFP supporters are believed to have protested Maphisa's appointment as mayor.

"Roughly 90 supporters threw mostly eggs and oranges. Police later intervened when pepper spray was used," Ramodibe said.

Ramodibe said he is not aware that teargas was used to disperse supporters.

Council member and KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Zwakele Mncwango said council members threw-up due to the use of pepper spray.

"The pepper spray really made people really sick; people threw up. There were eggs and oranges everywhere," Mncwango said.

Mncwango believes the IFP will find solutions to the issue soon.

"Previously you found intra-parties tension where political parties fought against each other. Now, increasingly we are finding parties fighting amongst themselves," he said.

"Ultimately the community suffers the most when political parties fight."

IFP KwaZulu-Natal community organiser Mfanje Mbango said he was unable to provide comment on the incident at the moment.

"We are in a meeting and discussing the incident, I cannot provide comment at the moment," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police were unable to verify the incident.

Private security used to disperse the IFP supporters at the AbaQulusi local municipality council meeting. (Supplied)

Source: News24