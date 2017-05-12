Nigeria: Government Partners SME Operators for Profitability

Katsina — The Federal Government yesterday said it would partner with owners of small-scale enterprises in the country to ensure profitability for their businesses.

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Katsina State at the launch of the pilot edition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) clinic for viable enterprise in the state.

Osinbajo said as part of government's effort in achieving this, modalities were being put in place to ensure ease of doing business within and outside the country.

He said potential small business owners can now register their businesses and get approval within a short time, sometimes within 24 hours, rather than weeks or months as was the case.

He also said a consultant had been hired to ensure 90 percent operation of relevant websites that regulate regulation of businesses, including the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

Speaking, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said government had spent the sum of N168 million in the training of hundreds of youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and interior decoration, among other ventures.He stated that 4,000 graduates were recently trained and empowered to set up their businesses across the state.