South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Manufacturing and Possession of Counterfeit Money in Grassy Park

press release

Western Cape: To ensure that offenders are brought to book, Grassy Park SAPS members on patrol acted swiftly on information received that a person is allegedly busy manufacturing counterfeit money at a residence in Leroux Avenue, Grassy Park.

Yesterday (2017-05-10) at about 12:45 the two members of Grassy Park SAPS attended to a complaint where they found a 42 year old female busy manufacturing counterfeit money at a residence in Leroux Avenue, Grassy Park. The suspect was arrested with a printer and counterfeit money was confiscated.

The 42 year old suspect is being detained on possession and manufacturing of counterfeit money. She is due to appear in the in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged.

By following the Back to Basics approach, SAPS Western Cape work proactively to prevent crime before it happens.