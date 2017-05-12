South Africa: Joint Statement of Meeting On Current Protests in Gauteng

press release

Joint statement of the meeting on current protests in Gauteng

The Minister of Human Settlement Ms Lindiwe Sisulu together with Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mr Des Van Rooyen met with Gauteng MEC of Human Settlements, Mr Paul Mashatile, Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cllr Solly Mayor Msimanga, Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Herman Mashaba, MMC Nkomo, MMC Ntuli and officials from all spheres of government to discuss the current wave of protests that have engulfed some townships of Gauteng.

The meeting acknowledged that the issues behind the protests were genuine and deserving a response that will give lasting solutions. Some of these problems relate to lack of housing, jobs, illegal invasion of land, communities not benefiting from tenders and heightened levels of crime.

The meeting resolved to constitute a Political Committee made up of elected politicians in their capacity as Executive Authority, supported by a Technical Team made up of public service management drawn from relevant departments led by Human Settlements Director-General, Mr Mbulelo Tshangana. At community level Steering Committees will be established that will include community leadership.

Both teams will work with community structures to ensure that any solution is responsive, inclusive and involves the community. The meeting further instructed technical team to start working from tomorrow, Friday, 12 May 2017.

The meeting agreed that any intervention must be expedited and must provide visible improvements of the affected communities. The meeting also expressed its concern on the crime that clouded the genuine concerns of the various communities. The meeting agreed that both teams will convene a joint Steering Committees meeting this Sunday in Johannesburg & Tshwane on Monday.

Policy issues raised by mayors will be tabled in the earliest opportunity to accommodate specific challenges faced by different cities.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements