South Africa: Police Management Condemns the Attack On Police and the Killing of a Suspect By the Community in Umlazi

press release

Police officers are in shock after a group of about 200 hundred members of the community attacked and overpowered their colleagues before killing an arrested suspect who was in their custody at Umlazi.

Yesterday at 19:30, Bayview police escorted a murder suspect, Wiseman Nguse (40) to his house at E section in Umlazi to verify his residential address. Whilst at E section, members of the community gathered and attacked police and damaged the police vehicle. They overpowered police officers and forcefully removed the suspect who was in their custody. Residents assaulted the suspect with sticks, stones and bush knives before he was set alight. Nguse died of his injuries. A case of murder, assault and malicious damage to property was opened at Umlazi police station for further investigation. The deceased was a suspect in a case where the decomposed body Sandile Dladla (25) was found at the E section informal settlement on 7 May 2017.It is unknown how Dladla died as we are still awaiting results of the post mortem.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the actions of the community. "It is totally unacceptable that someone is killed merely because he was a suspect. Police were following the necessary route to establish the deceased's guilt or innocence. Even if there was sufficient evidence against him, he was entitled to his day in court to defend himself. Mob justice is a dangerous practice and can result in many innocent people being killed to satisfy certain individuals need for blood to be spilt. We will ensure that those who attacked our police officers and killed the suspect receive affair trail, a right which was denied to the deceased," he said.