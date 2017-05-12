Gambia, Senegal Sign Agreement On Forest Resources and Wildlife Management

Cooperative Agreement between the Government of the Republic of The Gambia and The Government of The Republic of Senegal in the Area of Forest Resources and Wildlife Management.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources of the Republic of The Gambia recently concluded and signed agreement with the ministry of environment and sustainable development with the sister Republic of Senegal in the area of forest resources and wildlife management.

At the signing ceremony, held in Dakar on 31 April 2017, Hon. Lamin B. Dibba and his counterpart, Hon Abdoulie Baldeh, Minister of Environment and sustainable development of the Republic of Senegal both pledged to further strengthen existing bilateral relations in the area of trans-frontier protection and management of forests and wildlife resources, building on the achievements and successes of the Jinack protocol, signed by the two countries.

The new cooperative agreement was successfully negotiated between the two countries using existing diplomatic channels.

The agreement will be implemented through joint work programs and action plans that are to be developed and elaborated by technical experts covering several key areas including: participatory forest management, exchange of scientific and technical information, exchange of expertise and researchers, development and implementation of joint projects, all geared towards the control of environmental degradation and reducing over-exploitation of natural resources in the two countries.