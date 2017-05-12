Gambia: Armitage Ex-Students Give Back to Alma Mater

The Armitage Class of 2009 recently presented materials worth D50,000 to their alma mater on 6 April 2017 in Janjanbureh, Central River Region.

The materials included household items such as plates, a refrigerator and sports materials, and a new school gate. A microphone for the school mosque and plumbing materials were also donated.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Sabiri Sanyang remarked that the aims and objectives of the 2009 class included instilling a sense of responsibility to the beneficiaries as well as maintaining their relationships.

He urged other ex-students to emulate the cause and give back to their alma mater, saying this would be significant in transforming the school into a greater environment for living and learning.

Mr Sanyang said the Armitage Class of 2009 deemed it fit to offer their profound generosity to solve some of the school's burdens.

In order to achieve its objectives of aiding their former school, the group began a monthly contribution of D100 in April 2016.

Region 5 principal education officer, Saikuna Sibi, commended the donors, adding that it was a sound move towards national development.

He described Armitage as one of the oldest high schools in The Gambia; recognised for discipline and academic excellence. He urged ex-students to come together in support of their alma mater.

For Armitage senior secondary principal, Sulayman Keita, the materials came on time as the school was in urgent need of a refrigerator for the preservation of foodstuffs including fish from the school's fish pond.

The sports materials were also timely as the school prepares to host this year's gala slated for 18 May 2017.

Principal Keita assured the donors that the materials would be duly utilised and revealed that his institution is open to all such interventions.

Armitage school board chairman, Kauding Tambedou, expressed satisfaction, saying the donors have immensely contributed to face-lifting the school with a new school gate.