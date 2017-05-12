Gambia: Miss Fulbe Contest Slated

The much anticipated Miss Fulbe competition, initiated by young dynamic Fulbe in The Gambia, is slated May 12th 2017, at the Alliance Francaise.

The competition is aimed at bringing all different Fula dialects together, thereby promoting the rich cultural heritage of Fulbe tradition in The Gambia. It also seeks to harness and build the confidence of talented youngsters through culture.

In an interview on What's On, Malado Jallow, a trainer and the first runner up of last year's event, explained the rationale behind the event, saying the event is meant to bring all the different dialects together and promote the culture of The Gambia.

According to her, Miss Fulbe was initiated by young dynamic Fulas, who had the vision of promoting their rich cultural heritage.

She described their previous editions as successful, further expressing optimism about the organisational arrangement of this year's event.

According to her, already they indentified seven contestants with different talents and powerful platforms, who are ready to boost the rich culture of Fulbe.