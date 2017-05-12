Gambia: Saidyjanko Returns to Parent Club

Gambian defender Saidy Janko has returned to parent club Celtic after his loan deal at Championship side Barnsley came to an end.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Tykes on loan in August, made seven starts and seven substitute appearances for Paul Heckingbottom's side, helping them to a 14th place finish in the Championship table and scoring one goal.

"Barnsley Football Club would like to place on record its gratitude towards the player for his efforts over the 2016/17 campaign," a statement on the club's official website read.

Janko, who is a versatile right-back and can also play as a winger, is a fast paced, strong and tall wide man who boasts a wealth of experience including appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, Scottish Premiership, Europa League and Champions League.

Despite representing the Switzerland youth teams, the Zürich-born player is still eligible to play for The Gambia through his dad Bakary.

He has in the past expressed interest in playing for the Scorpions despite been overlook by coach Sang Ndong in recent matches.

Janko, signed by Celtic from Manchester United in 2015, has two-years left on his contract with the Scottish champions