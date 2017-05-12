12 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

West Africa: Gambian Delegation Arrives in Dakar for Ecowas Wrestling Championship

The Gambian delegation to the Ecowas sub-regional wrestling championship have safely arrived Dakar Senegal ahead of this weekend contest.

The Gambian delegation comprises of five wrestlers, coach, technical director, medics, with officials from the National Sports Council and Gambia Wrestling Association.

The wrestlers are, Boy London for 66kg, SaThies for 76kg, Move up Soldier for 86kg, Arobass for 100kg, and SeiSei for 120kg.

The Gambian is in group D with Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry and Sierra Leone.

The wrestlers, according to reports, are upbeat of victory.

