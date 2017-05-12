Gambia: Lamin Kabba Bajo to Receive $20,000 CAF Allowance

Gambia Football Federation President Lamin Kabba Bajo is set to receive $20,000 in compensatory allowance from the Confederation of African Football, it has been revealed.

This was announced during the election of new CAF President Ahmad Ahmad in March that he will be granting a subvention of $100,000 to each of the continent's Member Associations, $20,000 of which will be paid to confederation presidents as compensatory allowances while $50,000 is reserved for youth football and $30,000 for the support of match official indemnities.

It is understood that Federations across the continent spend about $15,000 for match official expenses for every international match hosted, cost of which goes in buying their air tickets (minimum five), accommodation and a regulatory allowance of $800 per official.

Rwanda FA president Vincent Nzamwita shocked football stakeholders when he proposed "agenda point 14.5: a debate on enhancing "compensation for FIFA council members and presidents of member associations," at the FIFA congress in Bahrain but a public backlash saw him withdraw his proposal.

CAF boss Ahmad has meanwhile declared he rejected the chance to be paid a salary from African football's governing body saying "I've refused a CAF salary for the simple reason it doesn't respect good administration."

Jamal Malinzi, President of the Tanzanian Football Federation, has become the first association president to intimate that he will declare his $20,000 allowance to "the tax authorities and pay my due taxes on it."

Kabba Bajo, a newly appointed member in CAF's Committee for Revision of Statutes, was elected president of the Gambia Football Federation in 2014.