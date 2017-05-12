Gambia: UNFPA Regional Director - We're Committed to Addressing the Needs of Gambians

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) regional director for West and Central Africa said on Wednesday that the UN agency is committed and strongly optimistic to closely work with Gambia's new government in an attempt to address the needs and aspirations of the country's majority.

Speaking to journalists after holding talks with the country's Minister of Women's Affairs and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, at her office at State House, Senegal born Mabingue Ngom also pledged the agency's support towards the achievement of government ambitious development plans.

UNFPA is the lead UN agency for delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, and every young person's potential is fulfilled. The agency has been working with the Government of The Gambia since 1972 to achieve universal access to reproductive health, to realize gender equality and women's empowerment and to help monitor, analyze and respond to rapidly changing population trends. It is the leading Agency in The Gambia for support to population, reproductive health and gender policies.

Mr. Ngom said his discussion with Minister Jallow-Tambajang was successfully excellent and it was centered on UNFPA's continued collaboration with the government to address the needs of the people at all levels.