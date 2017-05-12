Gambia Set for 'Wiriwiri' Show

Comedians of a popular Senegalese TV series, WiriWiri, followed by millions of viewers in Senegambia, are expected to thrill countless of their Gambian audience today at a hotel in Kololi.

'WiriWiri', is the most-watched TV series aired on TFM every Mondays and Fridays and it basically talks about love, betrayal, and unlimited untold secrets, among a host of others.

The group's visit, courtesy of Waka J. Promotions, is highly anticipated by their fans in the country, as the group boost of comedians, who have carved a niche for themselves in the recent past.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, Waka Jagne, the Chief Executive Officer of Waka J. Promotions, explained that the popular TV series in recent past continues to receive huge reception from followers in the Senegambia region, as millions of fans glued to their TV set to watch this stellar comedy series.

The TV series, according to him, features popular comedians namely, Sunbundou, Sanekh, Baye Fall, among a host of others.

He told this medium that he watched one of their shows in Dakar and thought it prudent to bring them here as the group also boost huge followers in the country.

"It will be one of the most thrilling night moments in a night dubbed, 'Goudi Reh Beh Tass."

Waka J, who is a household name in the country's entertainment scene, noted that the night will feature other side attractions.

He called on their Gambian fans to get set for this stellar comedic show on Friday 12th May 2017.