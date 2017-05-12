Gambia: Nala Makes Gambians Understand Legal Rights, Responsibilities

The Head of the Mobile clinic Access to Justice and Legal Education Project in The Gambia, Deo Patience has said that the project is doing well in making Gambian people to understand their legal rights and responsibilities and how to redress their problems at hand.

Funded by the European Union and implemented by four institutions namely: National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA), ADRS and Female Lawyers Association-The Gambia (FLAG).

Speaking to Daily Observer during the side-line, Deo Patience said NALA is providing legal aid to any persons involved in capital offences as well as all legal troubles involving children whether civil or criminal including rape cases.

"People can come to our offices for advice as well on any of such matters in Banjul, Farafenni and Basse which is very functional, because we have community paralegals where people usually go and they refer the cases to NALA's main office in Banjul, 'Patience informed Daily Observer.

Our role at NALA she went on, is to provide mobile legal aid clinic to give advice adding that many people in the provinces cannot afford lawyers while most of the lawyers are in the Greater Banjul area, noting that they were in Lower Badibou to help them to have free access to legal services.

Madam Deo Patience informed Daily Observer that access to justice strengthens local capacities of Gambian,s especially the rural Gambians to provide gender sensitive and legal support.

Also speaking to Daily Observer was, Sheikh Omar Sawaneh, a script writer, director and film producer who by profession is an accountant at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Secretariat (ADRS) one of the implementers of the Access to Justice Project who doubles as the producer of the drama played at the project identified sites.

Sawanah informed this medium that all their drama touched on how people can channel their legal doubts and civic rights as citizens of The Gambia thus informing that the first phase of the project was conducted in Brikama in WCR, Kwinella in LRR and Kuraw Arfang in URR all within 2016.

According to Sawaneh, the areas his actors and actresses depict during their drama session bother people such as the right of inheritance which included the authorities concerned, because they can address some of those issues that the local people don't know about.

He named his own actors such as Kittab and others but said any region they went to, he bring in additional people from the said region to act the plays.

According to Sheikh Sawaneh, in their play, they showcased the various types of conflicts and in which institution [s] could settle including land problems.