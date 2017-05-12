Ghana: Ho Airport to Serve As Training Centre for Pilots - Aviation Minister

press release

The Minister for Aviation, Madam Cecelia Abena Dapaah, has hinted that the Ho Airport would serve as a maintenance centre for aircrafts and training centre for pilots and airline crew when complete.

The Minister gave the hint when she inspected work on the Airport Project on Friday.

She emphasized the need to equip air staff with the requisite skills and knowledge to improve the aviation industry. Madam Dapaah expressed satisfaction at the level of work on the Project, which is expected to accommodate about one thousand passengers in a day when complete.

The Minster was particularly impressed at the perimeter fencing of the Airport and directed that all Airports should be similarly fenced to wade off encroachers.

The Minister reiterated government's commitment to opening up the country to international trade for the economic benefits and urged the media to help publicized the Airport. She charged the contractors working on the project to put in their best to ensure that the country got value for the money being invested in the project.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who accompanied the Minister, was optimistic that the Airport would attract more investors and enhance socio-economic activities in the Region.

The Project Manager, Mr. David Benayum, attributed the delay in the project, which was expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of this year, to financial constraints. He was however optimistic that the Airport would be ready for use before the end of the year.

The 25 million dollar project, which is being executed by Amandi Holdings Limited, has the capacity to accommodate two aircrafts at a time and is expandable. It is being constructed on a 1500 acre land and has a VIP and VVIP lounge, an air traffic control tower, a baggage facility, adequate parking lodge, an automatic fire detection system as well as a water reservoir for firefighting.

Source: ISD (Yvonne Elikplim Harlley-Kanyi)